Waterloo City Council again postpones fireworks ban to explore enforcement options

WATERLOO — For the second time in recent weeks, the Waterloo City Council postponed Monday consideration of a proposed fireworks ban.
The ban was tabled on a 6-1 vote after Councilman Dave Boesen recommended that officials work with Waterloo Police Department on enforcement mechanisms. He said current Waterloo regulations and a potential ban lack merit without support from police. Councilman Pat Morrissey was the sole vote against postponement, saying the city should stick by recent fireworks rules passed in August.
Monday's deferment comes after another postponement on a 4-3 vote March 15. Boesen got support at the time for his suggestion that Waterloo partner with nearby cities on a fireworks policy. Mayor Quentin Hart said Monday he was waiting on feedback from officials in Cedar Falls and Evansdale.
Waterloo's current ordinance lets people set off fireworks July 3-5 annually. They can be used from noon to 11 p.m. July 4 and from noon to 10 p.m. July 3 and 5. The regulations passed in August set additional parameters, like limits on firework noise levels, elevation and debris cleanup.
After Iowa law changed in 2017 to allow fireworks to be sold and used, Waterloo officials banned the use of the explosives. The city then decided in 2019 to allow fireworks use. Council members strengthened limitations with the new fireworks rules passed in August.
Justin Bartlett, a managing partner at Crossroads Fireworks in Waterloo, said a ban might reduce fireworks during the current three-day legal period, but he projected their use would increase during other times.
He said the fireworks store, 2019 Crossroads Blvd., signed an extension on its lease after the City Council set guidelines in August. He said the business did not expect a ban to be considered before this summer. Bartlett said passing the ordinance would show that Waterloo is an "unreliable" and "toxic" place for businesses.
Morrissey made a motion to postpone a possible fireworks ban until after the Fourth of July. He said that would give time for city officials to see any effects of the August rules. His motion failed after only getting approval from himself and fellow Councilman Jerome Amos Jr.
Amos said the work of contemplating a fireworks ban was already done by previous councils and the police department.
“We have reached a compromise that I think works for this community," Amos said.
Councilwoman Margaret Klein, who introduced the proposal, said she would support Boesen and Councilman Ray Feuss working with the police department to brainstorm enforcement ideas.
“We have all kinds of responsibilities and duties, but it is not our responsibility to see to it that those who sell these things become profitable," Klein said. "Our responsibility is first and foremost to the weakest in our community.”
Councilwoman Sharon Juon said officials gave residents the opportunity to lawfully use fireworks. She said many of them failed to do so.
Boesen said an enforcement plan that includes sizable fines for citations would lessen the amount of illegal fireworks. He said the city will need a plan for responding to fireworks complaints regardless of whether a ban passes.
The council plans to again discuss the fireworks ban at its April 19 meeting. It will be held virtually via video platform Zoom.