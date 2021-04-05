Waterloo City Council again postpones fireworks ban to explore enforcement options

Justin Bartlett, a managing partner at Crossroads Fireworks in Waterloo, said a ban might reduce fireworks during the current three-day legal period, but he projected their use would increase during other times.

He said the fireworks store, 2019 Crossroads Blvd., signed an extension on its lease after the City Council set guidelines in August. He said the business did not expect a ban to be considered before this summer. Bartlett said passing the ordinance would show that Waterloo is an "unreliable" and "toxic" place for businesses.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Morrissey made a motion to postpone a possible fireworks ban until after the Fourth of July. He said that would give time for city officials to see any effects of the August rules. His motion failed after only getting approval from himself and fellow Councilman Jerome Amos Jr.

Amos said the work of contemplating a fireworks ban was already done by previous councils and the police department.

“We have reached a compromise that I think works for this community," Amos said.

Councilwoman Margaret Klein, who introduced the proposal, said she would support Boesen and Councilman Ray Feuss working with the police department to brainstorm enforcement ideas.