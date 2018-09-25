WATERLOO — The city is boosting its financial commitment to help bring a new grocery store to the Walnut Neighborhood.
Waterloo City Council members voted 5-0 Monday to award another $500,000 economic development grant for the planned All-In Grocers store, restaurant and community room near the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and Franklin Street.
Central Property Holdings, a partnership between Rodney Anderson and Dan Levi, sought the additional incentive on top of the $400,000 grant, property tax rebates and land acquisition the city offered when the original agreement was approved in August 2017.
“The entire project has increased by approximately $1.5 million since we originally approached you,” said Levi, noting tariffs have boosted the cost of steel, the bidding environment was poor and the planned use of federal New Markets Tax Credits brought additional requirements.
Anderson said he and Levi were also putting in another $400,000 of their own equity into the 34,000-square-foot store, noting they believe in creating jobs in the area which has suffered historically from a lack of development.
“Unusual things have to happen to make a project like this happen where this project is happening,” Anderson said. “We could have easily went over the bridge and got this done quickly.”
Councilman Steve Schmitt supported the project but questioned whether the city was providing more than it would give to other projects.
Along with the $900,000 in grants and 80 percent tax rebates for 10 years, the city spend approximately $550,000 acquiring two lots to square off the project site. All of the costs are being applied to the city’s tax-increment financing district.
“Is this a typical arrangement?” Schmitt asked. “Would this be something we would extend to the Jacobs family restaurant? Would this be something we would extend to the Morrissey fine foods?”
Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson suggested the All-In Grocers project wasn’t typical and should include the impact it is having on other development efforts in the Walnut Neighborhood.
“It’s hard to compare when you’re doing infill redevelopment exactly ‘Is this typical?’” Anderson said. “When you start getting into the infill sites you’re looking at each one individually and saying, ‘What are we trying to accomplish here?’”
Councilwoman Margaret Klein said she believed the risk in supporting the project was worth it based on the number of people the store would serve.
Councilman Pat Morrissey said it was time something happened in a “so neglected, so overlooked” area of the city.
“These are not risks,” he said. “These are community projects to make us proud of our entire community.”
Resident and past mayoral candidate Wayne Nathem spoke against the additional grant.
“I hope you cut bait on this and not give that $500,000,” Nathem said. “I sort of question whether there’s ever going to be any brick and mortar on that place.”
Resident Todd Obadal suggested the city was not following tax-increment financing laws, claiming the city’s investment must be repaid within four years from taxes generated by the project. That won’t happen based on the expected value of the store.
Noel Anderson said he would review the law based on Obadal’s comments.
Councilman Bruce Jacobs said he supported the project but abstained from voting to avoid a potential conflict of interest in the future.
The extra 500k granted to the grocery store is disappointing at best. I support the project but if this building finally gets built the city is going to have more money invested in this project than the actual tax value of the building itself. $900K in grants and $550k in other expenses with land acquisitions to be paid through TIF with tax rebates of 80% for 10 years. As we invest more into this project the ability to recoup our investment decreases. When asked if this is an unusual request Noel Anderson talked around the question and gave a vague answer. The developer blamed added costs on tariffs on steel as one major reason. How any reasonable person could believe a development agreement initiated in August of 2017 has cost overruns due to recent tariffs imposed should rethink their opinion. When Todd Obadal questioned required repayment schedules for TIF funding Mr. Anderson stated he would have to look into it. It’s Mr. Andersons job to know these rules and regulations and the answer should not have to be researched. I haven’t always agreed with Mr. Obadal in the past but one thing I’ve found is his facts are almost always correct.
I hope they get restaurant grade food service equipment so I can purchase it cheap at the bankruptcy auction.
I hope our council is proud of this community charity project five years from now when more millions of taxpayer dollars and the grocery store goes south. Shades of a convention center and overpriced houses --- no planning and even less oversight.
Margie, You need to realize that you are in over your head.
not one shovel of dirt has been turned over, not one job has been created and the city council adds another half a million $$$ to the first half a million given....no one seems bothered by this. If it gets built, I heard they will serve Harold's Chicken in their buffet line, they will show this grocery story how to get out of this deal!
