WATERLOO — City Attorney Dave Zellhoefer has warned his employer that his pending departure could be expensive.
Zellhoefer, who is planning to retire Aug. 2, told Waterloo City Council members Monday it may be difficult to find another full-time attorney with experience in municipal law willing to take on the duties he performs.
He urged council members to begin searching for a replacement or consider restructuring the legal department and funding it to a level commensurate with similar Iowa cities.
“You better start advertising,” Zellhoefer said. “You better start putting some feelers out. You better start finding out what’s going on.
“You’re going to need some more money probably,” he added. “You’re going to need more money and more people.”
Zellhoefer, who earns $105,000 a year, has an administrative assistant but no other staff in his office to help cover legal activities, prosecution of municipal infractions and traffic cases and code enforcement oversight.
“There isn’t a (another) city attorney in the state … that also runs code enforcement,” he said.
Before Zellhoefer was hired as a full-time, in-house city attorney in January 2015, the city utilized an outside law firm for much of its work. Longtime City Attorney Jim Walsh was employed on contract, but Zellhoefer and others were hired part-time to handle small claims and traffic court work.
Zellhoefer noted Waterloo’s legal department budget averaged more than $400,000 annually in 2012 and 2013 but has fallen to $256,000 under the current arrangement.
That’s below funding levels in similar cities, he said. Dubuque has a full-time city attorney, two part-time city attorneys, a senior counsel, paralegals and a budget nearing $1 million. Ames has a nearly $800,000 yearly legal budget.
Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner has tentatively included an additional $200,000 in next year’s published budget in case the council wants to make major changes in the legal department.
The published budget can be reduced before it is adopted at a planned March 7 budget hearing. But Weidner cautioned council members not to rely solely on legal department budget amount when comparing Waterloo with its peers.
“Different cities organize things differently,” Weidner said. “They might do lobbying or working with lobbyists under their legal department.
“I don’t know that you can necessarily look at just the dollars of a legal budget,” she said. “You need to establish what duties they were doing as well.”
Waterloo, for example, does not include all of its outside contractual legal work in the city attorney’s budget.
The city uses the Ahlers law firm in Des Moines for bond counsel and labor negotiations, running the costs through the finance and human resources departments respectively. Several city departments also use outside attorney Chris Wendland for certain legal work.
