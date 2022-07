Waterloo chief financial officer set to retire

WATERLOO — The city of Waterloo’s longtime chief financial officer is retiring, officials told The Courier on Thursday.

Michelle Weidner’s final day of employment will be Sept. 1.

She’s been the CFO since 2001 and before that worked at Hogan-Hansen as a partner in the accounting firm’s tax department.

Weidner was not in her office Thursday and couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. Wendy Bowman, the city’s communications director, said Weidner will be using vacation time up until her retirement date.

Her duties will be passed along to Kim Bahr, a financial analyst with the city. An interim CFO has not been named while the city does a search for her replacement.

Bowman said it is up to Weidner and Mayor Quentin Hart to determine if she will be formally recognized at a City Council meeting for her years of service.