Waterloo-CF Islamic Center unifies, educates people in response to vandalism

WATERLOO – In response to seemingly hate-fueled vandalism at the Al-Noor Islamic Community Center of Waterloo-Cedar Falls in December, Ahmed Abouzid, the mosque’s imam, invited people Saturday evening to the center to unify and learn more about Islam.

A few dozen people of all ages — Muslims and non-Muslims — came out to “Get to Know Your Neighbors,” hear from Abouzid and enjoy food and fellowship with people they might not normally see in their day-to-day lives.

“You have your religion, I have my religion. Guys, let’s live in peace,” he said in closing. “Let’s spread harmony together. Life is short, and let’s end the fighting because of religion. Just respect their religion ... and respect each other and each other’s cultures.”

This meeting is “just the start,” Abouzid emphasized afterwards. “We should do more and more with people and their communities. Let’s invite everybody to come see our place and to visit with us and learn more about us.”

But it’s not a one-way street. He encourages Muslims to visit other religious institutions like churches and synagogues.

The next event may center around Ramadan, from April 2 to May 2, and invite people to fast to gain a new “life experience.”

While Abouzid did most of the talking Saturday, he said at a future event others would be encouraged to share their feelings.

His presentation came between two opportunities for prayer at the beginning and end of a relaxing evening. In addition, he offered people the chance to tour the mosque, which is more than just a religious sanctuary.

Abouzid talked for 45 minutes, basically presenting an entry-level course on Islam, discussing everything from the role of the mosque, imam, and praying to the religious garments they wear, even sharing verses of the Quran.

The room where Abouzid spoke was packed with people who came out for various reasons.

“I’m here to support the Muslims and show them that the community is behind them,” said Ken Pfiffner of Waterloo. The promises of fellowship, new people and experiences were appealing to him as well.

Ruth Walker of Cedar Falls said she’s met a number of Muslims over the years and is “always looking to learn something new.”

“We’re all human at the end of the day, and we need to know where we’re all coming from,” she said.

Liz Collins, an eight-year member of the mosque, said the event is “necessary” for the people who may not understand the religion because of what they read in the news or social media.

It was a “different crowd,” and she noted work still needs to be done to reach people who may be part of the problem.

“The people who usually come are the good ones,” she said. “The people that should be here are likely not here.”

To reach those people will take more information and more neighborhood events, she said.

“We’re no different than you. We go about the same business, like raising our kids,” she said.

Bryan Mueller of Waterloo was genuinely “curious” about what he’d learn Saturday evening. One question he had going into the event was whether Islam has different denominations like the Christian faith with its Baptists, Presbyterians, Roman Catholics, etc.

“I like to listen to other views,” he said, “and wanted to learn about why they think what they think.”

The entire event can be viewed at: https://fb.watch/b8cW_8wIXW/

