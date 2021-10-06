Waterloo Center for the Arts preparing for next phases of reconstruction

WATERLOO — Though the long-defunct water fountain won’t be part of the entrance anymore, patrons of the Waterloo Center for the Arts will have an easier, more accessible and likely more eye-catching way to get into the facility in the future.

Ongoing construction at the moment “certainly isn’t pretty, but progress is exciting,” Kent Shankle, executive director of the Waterloo Center for the Arts, told Waterloo City Council members during their work session Monday.

Councilor Sharon Juon noted the project underwent “several contractors,” while Shankle added that “several attempts” were necessary to reconstruct the entrance steps before they passed inspection, delaying progress this summer.

Shankle hopes the new walkway to the building’s main entrance will be done “in the next couple of weeks,” allowing it to reopen.

“When this is all said and done, we will have a beautiful new plaza entry which was much overdue,” Shankle said.

Reconstructing the west entrance will be next, along with construction on the parking lot, resulting in “a significant increase in parking capacity,” he noted.

Juon asked if the rock fountain at the main entrance will return. Shankle said it will not, though boulders from the old fountain will be “incorporated into that new entry landscape.”

“Fountains in our part of the country are pretty challenging in terms of maintenance,” he said. “While it was beautiful, it also served as a significant barrier to patrons.”

Instead, a new “musical instrument park” will be incorporated into the entry plaza area, connecting with the existing instrument sculptures at next-door Riverloop Amphitheatre as well as events inside the Center for the Arts.

“We can kind of flow the cultural education experience — the kinds of things we do inside our doors, outside as well,” Shankle said. “We’re really excited about that.”

Shankle said he is putting together preliminary plans for a “sculptural canopy element” for the entrance, though that is not part of the current construction. It is inspired by the amphitheater’s canopy, which has proven to be durable since its construction in 2012.

“Rather than a sign that says ‘arts,’ a piece of art that would really draw people in and serve as an icon for our community and its commitment to the arts,” Shankle said.

