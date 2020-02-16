Waterloo, Cedar Falls Utilities fear new broadband rules

Supporters, including Mediacom Communications, contend the new regulations are necessary to prevent taxpayers not using the municipal communications services from having to subsidize them.

“As a large purchaser of electricity across Iowa, we don’t want our electric rates subsidizing the operations of municipal telecom utilities,” said Mediacom spokesman Thomas Larsen.

“We currently have situations occurring where local municipal electric utilities are overcharging their customers in order to generate surpluses. These surpluses are then being loaned at below market rates to prop up failing municipal telecommunications companies.

“Even if you don’t use the telecom’s services, you are being forced to subsidize it through your electric rates,” he added. “We believe Senate Study Bill 3009 helps to close that loophole.”

But opponents, including the Iowa Association of Municipal Utilities, say the bill is unfair to cities in competition with private providers.

Current laws now prevent cities from subsidizing a communications utility with general fund revenue or funds generated by electric, gas, water, sewer or garbage services. But they are allowed to set market-based prices for the telecom services that can be below cost.