CEDAR FALLS — The cities of Waterloo and Cedar Falls are seeking public input on their future use of federal Community Development Block Grant and HOME program funds.
The communities are developing a consolidated plan for 2019-2023, which will identify priorities for allocating the funding to housing and community development needs for the next five years.
CDBG and HOME funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and must meet one of three national objectives: benefit low and moderate income citizens, aid in the elimination of slums and blight or meet an urgent need.
The cities are asking how residents feel CDBG funds should be used in the communities based on residents’ perceived needs in terms of housing, homelessness and community development within the communities.
The survey can be accessed online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/WCF-CDBG or through the cities’ websites. Paper copies can be obtained from both community city halls.
The survey will run through Dec. 21. Any person with a disability requiring special accommodations in order to complete the survey should notify Karla Organist at (319) 273-6524.
Every effort will be made to provide reasonable accommodation to those persons requesting it. The survey also is available in Spanish for persons with limited English proficiency.
