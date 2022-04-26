Waterloo, Cedar Falls officials to discuss local fireworks laws Tuesday in rare joint meeting

WATERLOO — Officials from Waterloo and Cedar Falls will meet Tuesday to discuss the regulation of consumer fireworks, a long-standing issue never before tackled jointly by the two cities.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at Upper Iowa University, 3563 University Ave. in Waterloo.

The two councils have not met side-by-side in formal session for any topic in recent memory. It could serve as the kick-off to future cooperation between the two governments.

Fireworks have been a hot topic since early 2017 when a new state law permitted their sale for the first time in 80 years and allowed cities to regulate their use.

Director of Cedar Falls' Hearst Center for the Arts leaves for new job After having overseen the free community resource at 304 West Seerley Boulevard for more than four years, Heather Skeens' last day was Friday.

A ban in Cedar Falls followed later in 2017. Waterloo lifted its prohibition in 2019 and now offers a three-day window, allowing fireworks use between noon and 11 p.m. July 4 and between noon and 10 p.m. July 3 and 5.

The conversation was revitalized last year when Waterloo considered banning fireworks outright, but Councilor Margaret Klein was the only vote in support of a ban.

Enforcement of fireworks laws is a challenge because it’s difficult to prove someone has set them off illegally, and possessing them is legal. Noise, debris and safety are often cites as reasons for a complete ban.

But officials believe it might be beneficial for both cities to have identical laws to limit confusion.

“I’d like for the Cedar Falls City Council and staff to hear from Waterloo on what led them to change from a ban to a three-day-window, and what implications there would be if Cedar Falls and Waterloo had identical fireworks laws in place,” said Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green in a message to The Courier.

Green said Waterloo Councilor John Chiles approached him about the idea when Chiles was on the campaign trail. Green pushed for the meeting, and noted Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart has been supportive. However, it’s not the first time calls have been made for a joint plan on the issue.

All 14 members of the two city councils have been invited, along with Cedar Falls Acting Public Safety Director Craig Berte and Waterloo Assistant Chief Joe Leibold, said Green. Ron Gaines, Cedar Falls administrator, will also attend.

Any consensus on a change in ordinance would formally go back to the city councils for consideration and require readings at a later date with opportunities for public comment.

Tuesday’s gathering comes on the heels of Gov. Kim Reynolds signing new legislation on Thursday giving cities fewer options to regulate where fireworks can be sold.

Under the new law, cities will no longer be able to restrict fireworks sales to certain zoning categories, like industrial, a regulation some cities made in response to complaints and a rise in injuries. Republicans who called for the new measure said it stops cities from attempting to, in effect, ban fireworks sales.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.