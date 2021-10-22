 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Waterloo, Cedar Falls mayoral candidate virtual forums planned

  • 0
NAACP Forum 3

Cedar Falls pastor and NAACP member Dave Kivett moderates between mayoral candidates Sophia Mays, left, and Quentin Hart during the NAACP candidate forum at the Jubilee United Methodist Church in Waterloo on Saturday.

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer

A Waterloo mayoral candidates virtual forum will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. The forum is sponsored by the Black Hawk/Bremer League of Women Voters and the Black Hawk county Chapter of NAACP.

This forum is virtual and the public may be view it on at www.facebook.com/BlackHawkBremerLeague  or the Waterloo city cable channel. The public will have an opportunity to submit questions. 

A Cedar Falls mayoral candidates forum will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The forum is sponsored by the Black Hawk/ Bremer League of Women Voters. The virtual forum will take place online at www.facebook.com/BlackHawkBremerLeague

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Manganiello leads tributes to Halyna Hutchins following on-set accident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News