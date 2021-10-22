Waterloo, Cedar Falls mayoral candidate virtual forums planned

A Waterloo mayoral candidates virtual forum will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. The forum is sponsored by the Black Hawk/Bremer League of Women Voters and the Black Hawk county Chapter of NAACP.
This forum is virtual and the public may be view it on at www.facebook.com/BlackHawkBremerLeague or the Waterloo city cable channel. The public will have an opportunity to submit questions.
A Cedar Falls mayoral candidates forum will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The forum is sponsored by the Black Hawk/ Bremer League of Women Voters. The virtual forum will take place online at www.facebook.com/BlackHawkBremerLeague.