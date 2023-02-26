WATERLOO — Cedar River amenities between Waterloo and Cedar Falls don’t qualify at this point for a $5.6 million Iowa Economic Development Authority grant.

The cities partnered in a request to the Destination Iowa program, which has been giving out funds since June from a pool of $100 million in federal COVID-19 relief money for public and private “transformational” tourism projects.

Black Hawk County’s largest municipalities had anticipated the grant would play a role in bringing to life a larger “placemaking” vision for connecting the two downtowns through the Cedar River.

“The Cedar Valley River Experience application submitted by the cities of Waterloo and Cedar Falls received a score of 66,” said Kanan Kappelman, an IEDA spokesperson. “The program requires an average score of 70 to be considered for funding.”

Kappelman would not comment on any deficiencies in the application that led to the below-average score until the final round of funds has been exhausted.

Those awards are slated to be announced in the coming weeks as IEDA continues to review and score the applications received by the deadline of Dec. 31, she said.

A new whitewater course in downtown Waterloo was slated for $4.5 million of the $5.4 million in funding for the city in the application. Cedar Falls would have received $226,478 from the grant if all had gone as planned.

Cedar Falls’ share of the proposed funding was significantly smaller, in part, because recreational improvements to the river between the First and Main Street bridges already had received a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration

The Waterloo and Cedar Falls application was submitted in September after months of collaboration between the cities, Grow Cedar Valley, Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments and other stakeholders.

However, work to bring about that dream will continue on without the funding. The original application outlined $14.09 million in estimated project costs, although the cities needed to match 60% of it.

Waterloo’s funding sources took a little bit of time to compile and eventually were identified as the Black Hawk Gaming Association, the Waterloo Development Corporation, John Deere and tax increment financing dollars.

Most, if not all, of the proposed Cedar Falls’ funding was eventually removed was because lighting for bridges along the river was not deemed a qualifying expense, officials were told.

Grow Cedar Valley President and CEO Cary Darrah told the Cedar Falls Community Main Street board of directors earlier this month that the application was “denied” after the EDA had “carved out” the Cedar Falls piece of it.

She referred The Courier to Noel Anderson, Waterloo’s community planning and development director, for further questions but he couldn’t be reached to comment on the matter.

“It’s disappointing, but on the other hand, it’s not surprising,” Darrah told the board.

“We thought we responded with what was asked – transformational, regional, be bold – and every time (the EDA) came back with a request to change it. It kind of took it down another notch,” she added.

Other smaller improvements were to be made to Waterloo’s Cedar Bend Park, Pioneer Park, Riverview Recreation Area and Sans Souci Island.

In addition to the bridge lighting, the city of Cedar Falls also had funds allotted for improvements to Olsen, Tourist, Washington and Island parks.

Photos: House fire, Evansdale, Feb. 24, 2023 022423jr-woo-nws-fire-evansdale-3 022423jr-woo-nws-fire-evansdale-4 022423jr-woo-nws-fire-evansdale-2 022423jr-woo-nws-fire-evansdale-1