Waterloo, Cedar Falls candidates to participate in debates later this month

The Northern Iowa Student Government, Women of Action, Cedar Valley Activate and American Association of University Women are holding debates later this month for Waterloo and Cedar Falls candidates seeking office.

The three candidates running for Cedar Falls mayor and nine candidates seeking four seats on the Cedar Falls City Council have been invited to participate in a first one Thursday, Oct. 7, from 5 to 8:45 p.m., inside the Cedar Falls Council Chambers at 220 Clay Street.

On Thursday, Oct. 14, from 5 to 8:45 p.m., three candidates running for Waterloo mayor and eight candidates seeking four seats on the Waterloo City Council have been invited to participate in a second inside the Waterloo Council Chambers at 715 Mulberry Street.

Due to public health concerns and social distancing recommendations, no audience will be allowed inside the chambers for the debates; however, each will be broadcast live on the respective television cable channels, Cedar Falls Cable Channel 15 and Waterloo Community Television Cable Channel 17.

Jayme Renfro, an associate professor of Political Science at the University of Northern Iowa, will serve as a moderator during both debates, and will be accompanied by Andy Milone, The Courier Cedar Falls government reporter, for the first one, and Amie Rivers, The Courier Waterloo government reporter, for the second.

Residents of both cities have had an opportunity to suggest questions for candidates.

