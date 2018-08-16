Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO -- A planned Waterloo City Council work session to discuss filling a vacant Ward 5 seat has been postponed.

The remaining six council members were scheduled to discuss their options at 11:30 a.m. Friday. But the City Clerk's Office sent notice Thursday afternoon that the meeting would be rescheduled for sometime Monday.

Council members have options to call for a special election or make an appointment to fill the seat vacated by Chris Shimp's resignation.

However, should council members want to hold a special election in conjunction with the Nov. 6 general election — saving the cost of a separate election — that decision must be made by Monday.

Waterloo City Reporter

Waterloo city reporter for the Courier

