Waterloo calls for shelter order; CF council unanimously doesn’t

After Mayor Rob Green, at the council’s request, read through the extensive list of what Reynolds has ordered closed — including additions Monday — others sounded a similar note.

“It does seem like there is a lot the governor is doing,” said Councilman Simon Harding.

In Waterloo, the tenor of the debate was quite a bit different.

“We have witnessed over the last week a dramatic increase in cases across the state as well as, unfortunately, the number of deaths related to COVID-19,” said Councilman Jonathan Grieder, who sponsored the resolution.

“It’s absolutely imperative we have language across the state that emphasizes how serious this crisis is and that we all understand what needs to happen,” added Grieder, who suggested people should only leave home if they are an essential worker or need to buy medicine or groceries.

Councilwoman Sharon Juon agreed.

“A lot of what has already been given out as guidelines are very close to a lot of the other shelter-in-place orders,” Juon said. “The difference to me ... I think having a statewide order carries a degree of severity, of importance, of mandate. Right now, a lot of people aren’t taking this entirely seriously.”