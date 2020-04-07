You are the owner of this article.
Waterloo calls for shelter order; CF council unanimously doesn’t
Waterloo calls for shelter order; CF council unanimously doesn't

CEDAR FALLS — Divided opinions across the state over Gov. Kim Reynolds not issuing a shelter-in-place order were on display Monday in the differing decisions made by two Cedar Valley city councils.

A resolution calling on Reynolds to issue a “safe at home” order in light of the coronavirus pandemic was debated by both the Waterloo and Cedar Falls councils. Waterloo’s council chose to support it in a 6-1 vote. The Cedar Falls council unanimously voted against the resolution.

First brought forward by the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, the resolution calls for more restrictions on when people can leave their homes. It pushes for “ordering all Iowans to stay safe at home except for when conducting essential activities” using definitions from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control.

But from the initial comment at the Cedar Falls council, there was some skepticism about the need to push Reynolds further. While the governor hasn’t issued a blanket statement, she has progressively added more categories of businesses and organizations required to close. Gatherings are restricted to 10 people or less, and officials have repeatedly called on citizens to avoid being in crowded public spaces.

Cedar Falls Councilman Frank Darrah called them “pretty rigid expectations right now” as debate got underway. “I guess I’d like a little discussion about how this is different.”

After Mayor Rob Green, at the council’s request, read through the extensive list of what Reynolds has ordered closed — including additions Monday — others sounded a similar note.

“It does seem like there is a lot the governor is doing,” said Councilman Simon Harding.

In Waterloo, the tenor of the debate was quite a bit different.

“We have witnessed over the last week a dramatic increase in cases across the state as well as, unfortunately, the number of deaths related to COVID-19,” said Councilman Jonathan Grieder, who sponsored the resolution.

“It’s absolutely imperative we have language across the state that emphasizes how serious this crisis is and that we all understand what needs to happen,” added Grieder, who suggested people should only leave home if they are an essential worker or need to buy medicine or groceries.

Councilwoman Sharon Juon agreed.

“A lot of what has already been given out as guidelines are very close to a lot of the other shelter-in-place orders,” Juon said. “The difference to me ... I think having a statewide order carries a degree of severity, of importance, of mandate. Right now, a lot of people aren’t taking this entirely seriously.”

Councilwoman Margaret Klein cast the only vote against the measure, commending Reynolds “for the job she is doing and the very careful way she is running the state and this issue. It is not heavy handed one way or the other.”

Klein said the state needs to balance support for small businesses with public health needs.

In Cedar Falls, council members Susan deBuhr and Dave Sires also talked about the need to support the governor’s efforts.

Sires raised constitutional issues about a broader order, as well. “I think we need to worry and err on the side of the First Amendment,” he said.

Nick Taiber voiced concerns, too.

“It amounts to political theater,” he said. “It seems to me like we’re just getting involved in political jurisdictions where we’re not authorized.”

Councilman Mark Miller noted that Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top White House adviser who has advocated for a nationwide shelter-in-place order, recently spoke with Reynolds and expressed support for her approach. “The things that she is doing functionally are the same as a ‘stay at home’ order,” he said.

Black Hawk County Health Department Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, speaking at the Cedar Falls meeting, acknowledged the similarities. But she pressed a general concern with compliance.

“At the end of the day, we do have people who are not adhering to the protocol,” she said, to stay home as much as possible and maintain social distancing when out in public. She believes a statewide order would help reinforce the message.

Some Cedar Falls council members still expressed interest in presenting a stronger message to citizens, though. City Administrator Ron Gaines said his staff could work on an awareness campaign promoting guidelines and information about coronavirus precautions available from the state and national government agencies.



