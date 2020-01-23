Waterloo buys vacant auto parts site near 11th Street bridge

WATERLOO — The city has agreed to buy the former Andrews Auto Supply buildings for possible housing development along the Cedar River.
Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to buy two vacant commercial buildings at 100 E. 10th St. and 105 E. 11th St. and an adjoining lot from the heirs of Harold and Audrey Andrews.
The city will pay $145,000 and up to $5,000 in closing costs for the property, which is currently assessed by Black Hawk County at $175,000.
Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said the buildings likely will be demolished for future development.
The move was roundly criticized by a few residents who frequently attend council meetings and have often questioned the city’s practice of buying up property, taking it off the property tax rolls and giving it away to private developers for new projects.
“It just never ends; you folks keep buying and buying and buying,” said Forest Dillavou. “We’re spending ourselves into poverty to give it away.” Dillavou said the city already has plenty of vacant lots for development, including more than 200 residential lots the city acquired and must maintain.
“We have a lot of vacant properties for development,” he said. “We have a lot of properties that need to be torn down.”
Anderson countered that Waterloo benefits eventually by clearing low-value property and redeveloping it with new projects.
“The majority of the time they are highly under-assessed valued properties that we are able to redevelop into a higher purpose,” he said.
“The city of Waterloo has been acquiring land really from East Sixth to East 11th streets over the last 15 to 20 years for riverfront development purposes,” said Anderson, noting the downtown master plan projects that area for housing.
The city previously acquired buildings from near East Sixth to East Eighth streets, which was redeveloped into a 72-unit, $6 million apartment complex. The city also now owns the majority of the land and buildings from East Eighth to East 11th.
Anderson also noted the former Andrews Auto Supply site adjoins the 11th Street bridge, which is expected to be replaced in the near future along with the Park Avenue bridge thanks to a federal grant.
The property could be used as a lay-down yard during the construction project or possibly be incorporated into the project based on the bridge design, he said.
