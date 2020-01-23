Waterloo buys vacant auto parts site near 11th Street bridge

WATERLOO — The city has agreed to buy the former Andrews Auto Supply buildings for possible housing development along the Cedar River.

Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to buy two vacant commercial buildings at 100 E. 10th St. and 105 E. 11th St. and an adjoining lot from the heirs of Harold and Audrey Andrews.

The city will pay $145,000 and up to $5,000 in closing costs for the property, which is currently assessed by Black Hawk County at $175,000.

Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said the buildings likely will be demolished for future development.

The move was roundly criticized by a few residents who frequently attend council meetings and have often questioned the city’s practice of buying up property, taking it off the property tax rolls and giving it away to private developers for new projects.

“It just never ends; you folks keep buying and buying and buying,” said Forest Dillavou. “We’re spending ourselves into poverty to give it away.” Dillavou said the city already has plenty of vacant lots for development, including more than 200 residential lots the city acquired and must maintain.