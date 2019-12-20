{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — The city is buying two older rental houses to expand its public works campus.

Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to approve buying 725 Glenwood St. and 915 Linden Ave. from Hawthorne Rentals for $95,250. The property has an assessed value of $87,600.

“This gives us the ability for future expansion of the Public Works Building along its periphery,” said Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson.

The houses likely will be demolished like another house along Linden that was acquired in 2014 for similar reasons, Anderson said.

The city opened the 150,000-square-foot, $10 million Public Works Building at 625 Glenwood St. in 2013 after removing and cleaning up contamination at the former Construction Machinery Corp. complex.

013118bp-anderson-noel-mug

Noel Anderson. Photographed Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, in Waterloo, Iowa.

It houses vehicles in the city’s motor pool and employees in a variety of departments previously scattered among several buildings elsewhere, including street, central garage, traffic operations, engineering technicians and sanitation.

But the building is tucked away in a residential area and hidden behind houses on Linden and Glenwood. There will still be five houses on six privately owned lots remaining on Glenwood.

City officials said they did not have any immediate plans for the additional land.

There were discussions in the past about constructing a transfer station at the Public Works Building, which would be a central location for the public to dispose of trash and recyclables.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments