It houses vehicles in the city’s motor pool and employees in a variety of departments previously scattered among several buildings elsewhere, including street, central garage, traffic operations, engineering technicians and sanitation.
But the building is tucked away in a residential area and hidden behind houses on Linden and Glenwood. There will still be five houses on six privately owned lots remaining on Glenwood.
City officials said they did not have any immediate plans for the additional land.
There were discussions in the past about constructing a transfer station at the Public Works Building, which would be a central location for the public to dispose of trash and recyclables.
University and Fletcher roundabout
University and Fletcher roundabout at night
University Avenue bridge at Greenhill
University Avenue at Greenhill night
University at Greenhill eastbound
University at Greenhill eastbound night
University and Falls Avenue marker
University and Falls Avenue at night
University bridge over Black Hawk Creek
University at Greenhill southbound
University and Greenhill southbound night
