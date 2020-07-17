Waterloo builds new airport industrial park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — The city is installing roads and infrastructure to serve a new industrial park west of the Waterloo Regional Airport.

City Council members this week approved a $1.93 million contract with Pirc-Tobin Construction Inc. of Alburnett to install water and sewer mains along Leversee Road.

Bids also were opened for the construction of Warp Drive to serve five of the 12 planned lots in the Waterloo Air and Rail Park, which will include about 400 acres of land with easy access to U.S. Highway 218, rail and air freight options.

Baker Enterprises Inc., of Waverly, appeared to be the low bidder on the road project at $870,000. The Iowa Transportation Commission has approved a Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy grant earlier this year to pay for half of the cost.

The city has been working for nearly a decade to start the industrial park, which will sit just across Leversee Road from the Northern Cedar Falls Industrial Park.

Waterloo acquired a farmstead on the site, got clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration to release the airport land for development, and cleared trees from the site in preparation for construction.