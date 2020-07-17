Waterloo builds new airport industrial park

WATERLOO — The city is installing roads and infrastructure to serve a new industrial park west of the Waterloo Regional Airport.
City Council members this week approved a $1.93 million contract with Pirc-Tobin Construction Inc. of Alburnett to install water and sewer mains along Leversee Road.
Bids also were opened for the construction of Warp Drive to serve five of the 12 planned lots in the Waterloo Air and Rail Park, which will include about 400 acres of land with easy access to U.S. Highway 218, rail and air freight options.
Baker Enterprises Inc., of Waverly, appeared to be the low bidder on the road project at $870,000. The Iowa Transportation Commission has approved a Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy grant earlier this year to pay for half of the cost.
The city has been working for nearly a decade to start the industrial park, which will sit just across Leversee Road from the Northern Cedar Falls Industrial Park.
Waterloo acquired a farmstead on the site, got clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration to release the airport land for development, and cleared trees from the site in preparation for construction.
City Council members had approved a development agreement in 2017 for Standard Distribution Co. to construct a new 50,000-square-foot warehouse and 26-acre “laydown” yard in the park. But that pact expired before infrastructure was extended.
Council members voted in May 2019 to approve a site plan and development agreement with Prosper Farm Network LLC to construct a new 14,400-square-foot truck wash building northeast of 2510 Leversee Road.
“We would like to have seen that project move ahead last year,” said Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson. “As far as we know they are still moving ahead.”
