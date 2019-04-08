WATERLOO -- The city found the cash to tear down a batch of blighted buildings.
Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to approve more than $160,000 in demolition contracts to raze 17 structures that have deteriorated into neighborhood eyesores and dangerous nuisances.
Councilman Steve Schmitt said he was pleased to see a crumbling brick apartment building on the corner of West Ninth Street and Grant Avenue among those coming down.
"They're all eyesores, but that one in particular … people were real concerned about the safety factor," Schmitt said. "For years we've been hearing about bricks falling off that building. I don't know what took so long with that."
The building addressed as 1100 Grant has been a source of irritation for neighbors for many years, but the city was only able to acquire it in September 2016 after an out-of-state investment firm realized what it bought sight-unseen through a federal government auction.
Backhoes will also be tearing into the former Koinonia Ministries Full Gospel Baptist Church at 800 W. Second St., which seized by the city in 2016 after the previous owners failed to maintain the 128-year-old building.
Waterloo has been extremely successful in the courts utilizing a state law to seize abandoned or neglected buildings, including 15 more homes set to come down this spring.
But the city has been less successful allocating enough general obligation bond money to tear those structures down. The budget for demolition competes with other capital projects on council members plates.
Lehman Trucking and Excavating Inc. of Waterloo was the lowest bidder at $149,600 for the two demolition contracts. A third $10,600 contract to remove asbestos from some of the buildings was awarded to Advanced Environmental of Waterloo.
Houses on the demolition list include four adjacent structures from 1420 to 1430 Commercial St. and a home at 536 Dawson St., which was the site of a fatal fire last May.
Other houses slated for demolition include 1131 Bertch St., 614 W. Seventh St., 623 W. Second St., 3126 Franklin St., 706 W. Park Ave., 322 and 326 Crescent Place, 1211 Sycamore St., 328 W. 14th St. and 419 Lane St.
City officials still have several large demolition projects in need of funding, including the fire-damaged greystone apartment building in the 900 block of Commercial Street; the former St. Mary's church, school and rectory; and many more former homes.
