WATERLOO — Business and home builders helped the city hammer out more than $100 million in construction once again.
The Waterloo Building Inspections Department wrote permits for $104.7 million in new construction and remodeling projects during the fiscal year ending June 30.
While the amount was down from $108.7 million and $121.5 million in the previous two fiscal years respectively, last year marked the fifth consecutive fiscal year the city has topped the $100 million mark based on permit values.
“Overall, we have seen many positive projects reshaping the landscape, filling in infill sites and helping the city continue with a wave of new development in many parts of the community,” said Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson.
The city achieved its unwritten goal thanks to a large variety of projects but without a high-value marquee project driving up the total. The record $181 million total in 2007 was boosted by a $70 million Isle Hotel Casino Waterloo permit, for example.
The $17.3 million construction of the Waterloo Career Center at Central Middle School was the largest single project issued in the past 12 months.
A $7.3 million addition to Deere and Co.’s T-10 building at the downtown Westfield Avenue manufacturing site was the largest privately funded development, followed by a more than $2 million addition at Advanced Heat Treat.
“We were up in commercial additions and remodels, while down in new commercial construction,” Anderson said. “This has been a tremendous year for infill (projects) and helping existing businesses expand in place … and the redevelopment of sites.”
Anderson noted projects were spread around the community, including the new Fusion Dance Studio, Black Hawk Gymnastics building and Kwik Star fuel blending station near Ridgeway Avenue and U.S. 63; a new Kwik Star convenience store and medical offices at the former Logan Avenue site; and infill development around the 18th Street bridge over the Cedar River.
Building reports show Waterloo saw a drop in overall housing units constructed, largely due to having no multiple-family apartment building started during the year. But the city saw its number of new single and two-family home starts grow from 53 unit in fiscal year 2016-17 to 55 homes in the last year.
Several announced projects are expected to drive up this year’s construction totals, including a $50 million expansion at Tyson Fresh Meats, a $70 million expansion and redevelopment at Friendship Village, a $6 million residential and commercial building adjacent to the RiverLoop Amphitheater and a $15 million renovation at Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center and adjacent motel.
