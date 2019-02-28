WATERLOO — A city budget work session ended abruptly after two pointed exchanges between Mayor Quentin Hart and Councilman Pat Morrissey.
City Council members made little progress Wednesday during a 50-minute meeting to seek consensus on a spending plan and tax rate ahead of next week’s scheduled budget hearing.
“This is going absolutely nowhere right now,” Hart said. “So could someone adjourn this meeting, and let’s get the hell out of here.”
The comment came after Morrissey accused the mayor of labeling his budget ideas as extreme. The two had previously clashed over Morrissey’s request to speak directly with city garage mechanics.
Hart had urged the council, which traditionally splits sharply between those calling for steep tax cuts and those hoping to maintain public services, to find middle ground on the budget.
“Extremes probably won’t do well in getting all their requests,” Hart said. “Those that are willing to work together and put aside those things and focus on the citizens, focus on the services that you know they call you for, you probably will see something in here.”
Morrissey had previously run through a list of budget increases and new hires he believed department heads were seeking.
“I don’t consider my proposals extreme,” he said. “I believe the Waterloo public deserves the best. They will not be extreme, as you’ve referred to them, Mr. Mayor.”
Hart replied, “I never said Pat Morrissey was the extreme.”
“You didn’t have to,” Morrissey countered.
Hart also took issue with Councilman Bruce Jacobs, who criticized the city’s “highly paid” department heads for failing to come up with cost-saving ideas in their budget proposals.
“I believe only one or two department heads even brought us any cuts or efficiencies that they found,” Jacobs said. “I find that kind of surprising. I find that very interesting.
“If I managed my department I would be excited to bring efficiencies,” he added. “I applaud the one or two that did do that.”
Hart defended the department heads, saying he didn’t ask them to come in with a list of budget cuts this year.
“I didn’t ask them to come in and ask for a rainbow and a pot of gold,” Hart said. “I asked them to maintain with the base budget.”
Hart noted few of the proposed budget increases next year involved adding staff. The bulk of the new expenses were due to negotiated pay increases, health insurance costs and other cost-of-living measures.
Council members were expected to turn in their own budget ideas by noon today to be discussed during a 4 p.m. work session.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.