WATERLOO — City Council members will be asked Monday to commission a study to determine the feasibility of a city-owned broadband utility.
Members of the Waterloo Telecommunications Utility Board have asked the city to fund the $84,500 study to be completed by Magellan Advisors of Denver, Colo.
Council members voted 6-0 earlier this month to reallocate some $110,000 in unspent general obligation bonds to cover the cost. Those bonds are repaid with interest using property taxes.
The resolution up for consideration this week would engage Magellan Advisors to begin the study to be completed this spring.
The Waterloo Industrial Development Association and others have encouraged the city to consider a municipal utility to provide internet service to homes and businesses based on concerns about current providers Mediacom and CenturyLink.
A study commissioned by WIDA earlier this year indicated it could anywhere from $39.2 million to $65.3 million for Waterloo to construct a fiber-to-the-home system similar to one utilized by Cedar Falls Utilities.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers on the second floor of City Hall. Other scheduled business includes:
- The final reading of an ordinance raising the Waterloo mayor’s salary from $87,445 to $94,000 effective Jan. 1.
- The second of three required readings of an ordinance clarifying the previously approved fair chance initiative, or ban the box, designed to give those with criminal records a better chance of finding employment.
