WATERLOO — An effort to boost the mayor’s pay turned into a debate over the state of the city.
Waterloo City Council members voted 5-2 Monday to raise the mayor’s annual salary from $87,455 to $94,000 effective Jan. 1.
Council members Steve Schmitt and Margaret Klein voted against the measure after suggesting the raise wasn’t warranted because the city’s property tax rate was too high and the city was not growing.
“The biggest incentive to get people to come and live here is to show through our financials, to show through our business practices, that we are sensible and that we are competitive,” Klein said. “We’re not competitive. We’re either fighting for number one or number two as the highest-taxed city of our size in Iowa.
“You drive the taxes up, you drive the people out,” she added. “It’s pretty simple.”
Schmitt said he has been given no reason to justify a mayoral pay increase.
“What’s it based on?” he said. “If it’s based on the city’s growing, the tax rate’s going down, the business community is saying what you guys are doing is great, we’re getting employers to come to town … none of that we’re hearing.”
Councilman Jerome Amos Jr. took exception to Schmitt’s comments.
“I understand you don’t feel there’s things that have been happening in this community, but take a good look at the number of housing starts, the different things that are going in this community,” Amos said. “We are growing. Our tax rate has not grown; it’s actually stayed the same.”
Councilman Pat Morrissey said it was unfair to focus just on Waterloo’s property tax rate when the city has the lowest sewer and water rates in Iowa, along with other affordable fees.
Councilwoman Sharon Juon also weighed in .
“I and many of my colleagues believe the best way to reduce our tax percentage is by increasing the base,” Juon said. “We have to make sure than an infrastructure is present in our city that attracts people who want to live here.”
Both Amos and Juon said the mayoral pay plan was based on a review of salaries in similar Iowa cities that showed Waterloo was not competitive. The new rate is slightly higher than the pay for the Cedar Falls mayor.
“Our mayor was not only getting paid less but he was doing more work because we didn’t have the administrator,” Juon said. “I’m very proud to vote for the increase for this mayor. It’s well deserved.”
Councilman Bruce Jacobs said he believes the city does need to focus on the property tax rate but suggested the mayoral pay question is “peanuts” compared to issues like a ban the box ordinance he strongly opposes.
“This raise, take it or leave it, to me is not of significance as much as the other things that we should have spend more time talking about,” he said.
Mayor Quentin Hart has left the council chambers during all three meetings when the pay issue was discussed.
