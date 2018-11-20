WATERLOO — The city is raising fees at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex to ensure healthy reserves for future repairs and equipment replacement.
Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to approve the new fees recommended by the Leisure Services Commission.
The cost of an adult membership will increase from $530 to $556 per year, or nearly 5 percent, while a family membership grows from $795 to $835. Annual youth memberships will grow from $265 to $279.
Current members won’t see the higher fees until Jan. 1, but the rates go into effect immediately for new members.
The $27 million downtown sports and recreation center opened in January 2014. With more than 5,000 members, the facility has doubled early membership estimates from a consultant involved in the planning process.
Small annual profits from the operation of the SportsPlex roll over into a fund to cover future maintenance and equipment replacement. But it hasn’t grown quickly enough to create a comfortable margin.
Preliminary results showed the SportsPlex generated a $73,450 operating profit in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018.
“The current replacement fund balance is about $240,000,” said Paul Huting, Leisure Services director. “We estimated that this (rate increase) will bring in an additional $40,000 to $50,000 per year, which theoretically would go in to increase that fund.
“We are trying to plan for the repair and replacement as time goes on,” he added.
The SportsPlex has “scholarships” for individuals and families meeting low-income guidelines, which are processed through Operation Threshold. An endowment at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa reimburses the facility for providing those reduced rates.
