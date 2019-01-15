WATERLOO — City leaders are venting frustration over federal rules limiting their ability regulate “small cell” antennae on public property.
Waterloo City Council members voted 6-1 Monday to approve design and location guidelines for what is expected to be flood of equipment wireless telecommunications companies are planning to install to speed up their data networks.
But several council members lamented a Sept. 26 Federal Communications Commission order preventing cities from keeping small cell equipment from rights-of-way, limiting fees to be charged for using city utility poles and allowing only “reasonable” restrictions on the aesthetics.
“I object to the fact that they’re trying to tell us that we can’t charge them rent for putting their money-making equipment on our public infrastructure,” said Councilman Pat Morrissey.
Councilman Bruce Jacobs was also concerned about the city not having the ability to make money from the use of its rights-of-way.
“But I’m all for internet and connectivity,” he added. “We should get that done for our business customers as a tool to draw them here.”
The FCC order approved Sept. 26 was designed lessen local regulatory burdens that could hamper the rollout of new 5G networks across the country. Unlike 3G and 4G wireless networks, which utilize large towers covering miles, the 5G equipment is smaller and designed to cover just a few blocks.
City Planner Aric Schroeder said the city only had until Monday, the FCC order’s effective date, to put its design guidelines into effect. The city’s standards were modeled after a plan in Dubuque.
Waterloo’s 12-page small cell design guidelines note the city would prefer to see the equipment in industrial and commercial areas and highway rights-of-way and not located in residential areas and parks.
The city also would prefer equipment be placed on existing utility poles and not placed on ornamental street lights or sign poles.
Mayor Quentin Hart shared concerns about the city’s loss of local control and the short time frame to put guidelines in place but added, “We don’t have a lot of choice with this.”
Many cities across the country have voiced similar concerns about the FCC order and some, notably in the San Francisco area, have passed ordinances attempting to keep the equipment out of residential areas for visual and potential health concerns.
Waterloo resident Cheryl Christiansen said she believed the radio waves from the equipment will cause “brain and heart tumors.”
“This is a health concern, and I’ll get on my knees and plead with you people not to put this through tonight,” Christiansen said. “You need to vote this down and you need to pass an ordinance that blocks this.”
But Schroeder said voting down the guidelines would not block the small cell equipment from coming into Waterloo.
“The adoption of this has no impact on these things being built,” he said. “These things are going to be built, and the city cannot say no. This sets at least some minimum standards that the city can make them adhere to.”
Councilman Steve Schmitt voted against the design guidelines saying he simply objects to having no time to evaluate the proposal before the vote.
