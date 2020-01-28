Waterloo barber advocates for state law allowing mobile barbers

DES MOINES — William Burt’s dream is to take his mobile barber shop to underserved communities across the state.
He needs a change in state law to make that dream a reality.
Burt, who cuts hair at Gray’s Barber Shop in Waterloo, has created a mobile barbershop he calls Kut Kings. Burt’s goal is to make the service a nonprofit so he can provide haircuts to Iowans in need across the state: children from single-parent or low-income families, rural Iowans with no access to a barber, and veterans with disabilities.
“The whole vision is to help these underserved communities,” Burt said.
Currently, mobile barber shops are not permitted by state law. A proposal to change that took its first legislative steps Monday at the Iowa Capitol, with lawmakers from both political parties enthusiastically in support.
A similar proposal was considered last year, but did not make it out of the Iowa Legislature.
“In the black community, the barber shop is a safe haven. It always has been,” said Rep. Ras Smith, D-Waterloo. “Hopefully this becomes law this legislative session.”
Sen. Zach Whiting, R-Spirit Lake, called the proposal “a home run out of the park.”
Burt was a guest of Gov. Kim Reynolds for her Condition of the State address at the Iowa Capitol earlier this month. He is an advocate for a pair of issues Reynolds is pushing: professional licensing reform and the restoration of voting rights for felons who complete their sentences.
Burt served roughly 3 years in jail, he said, for domestic abuse and drug charges.
Since being released in 2008, Burt said he has earned a degree from the College of Hair Design, plus his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Northern Iowa.
Burt said he and his three siblings were raised by a single mother, and he still sees families struggling the same way.
“I plan to bridge the gap for these guys,” Burt said.
A representative for cosmetologists requested state lawmakers amend the proposal to also allow for mobile cosmetology. Lawmakers indicated they would be amenable to such an addition.