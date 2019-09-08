WATERLOO — City Council members are set to make a final decision this week on a controversial “ban the box” ordinance.
The ordinance would prevent city government and private employers in Waterloo from asking job applicants about arrest and conviction records until the end of the hiring process.
Council members are scheduled to vote on the third and final reading of the ordinance at 5:30 p.m. Monday in City Hall.
They voted 5-2 to approve the first reading of the ordinance. The second reading passed 4-3 last week after Councilwoman Margaret Klein switched her vote to join Steve Schmitt and Bruce Jacobs in opposition.
Supporters of the fair chance initiative say it gives those with arrest or conviction records who have paid their debt to society and reformed themselves a fighting chance of landing a job.
The law would remove criminal background questions from job applications and make hiring managers wait until after a conditional job offer is made before conducting a background check. The job offer can be rescinded if the background check reveals a “legitimate business reason” an individual is not fit for the position.
While many opponents of the ordinance said they support removing the question from job applications, they contend it is overreach for the local government to prevent private employers from discussing criminal history during interviews.
They also said putting the onus on the employer to justify the reason to pull a job offer based on a background check will lead to litigation and put Waterloo at a disadvantage when competing for development with other communities.
Schmitt sought advice from the Iowa Attorney General’s Office last week because he feared the ordinance may violate state law.
A law adopted in 2018 to overturn county-approved minimum wage increases says cities can’t adopt ordinances “providing for any terms or conditions of employment that exceed or conflict with the requirements of federal or state law relating to a minimum or living wage rate, any form of employment leave, hiring practices, employment benefits, scheduling practices, or other terms or conditions of employment.”
Attorney Chris Wendland, of the city’s legal department, informed council members of the law but noted there were no previous cases providing guidance on whether the city’s fair chance initiative would violate its provisions.
If adopted, the policy would apply to any private employer with at least 15 employees and also covers the city government’s hiring practices. The ordinance would not cover public and private schools, Hawkeye Community College, and other state, county or federal offices.
The National Employment Law Project said 35 states and more than 150 cities and counties, including Linn and Johnson counties in Iowa, have adopted fair chance hiring policies.
But only thirteen states and 18 cities and counties have extended the policy to cover private employers. Waterloo would be the first city in Iowa to require private employers to follow the guidelines.
