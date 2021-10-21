Waterloo approves tax rebates, $14M grant to Lost Worlds Theme Park

WATERLOO -- The city approved a grant of $14 million and tax rebates over the next 20 years to help develop Lost Worlds Theme Park over the objections of a few residents who bemoaned spending public money on a private development.

The City Council unanimously approved issuing up to $14.5 million in general obligation bonds, with the extra going toward paying the tax on the bond sale, in order to help "fund the acquisition, construction and equipping" of the 159-acre theme park.

Under the development agreement approved by the council, Lost Worlds will get a 50% tax rebate for 20 years for any value over $510,350, and the city will reconstruct a segment of East Shaulis Road adjacent to the park.

In exchange, the city will receive 56 acres of property north of Lost Island Water Park and east of Hess Road, and developers will complete construction of the new theme park by the end of 2022.

Mayoral candidate Sophia Mays said she believed the amusement park "benefits one side of Waterloo but does not benefit the other side" and said she didn't support it because "we don't have the money for it."

"Now we're being asked to put in more money -- lots more money," agreed resident Dwayne Eilers. "Where are we going to get this $14 million?"

Councilor Dave Boesen said the Bertch family, which owns Lost Island and is constructing Lost Worlds, is spending $96 million on the new theme park. He said more hotel stays will increase hotel/motel tax revenue for the city, in addition to the tax growth from new businesses that spring up around the park.

"There's a lot of pluses that the city's going to receive out of this," Boesen said.

Depending on the interest rate on the bonds, the city may need to pay back $1 million per year, said Noel Anderson, planning and development director.

He estimated Lost Worlds will cover a fifth of that, paying between $180,000 and $200,000 per year in additional property taxes "even with the tax rebate schedule." The city may also change its hotel/motel tax ordinance to use around $200,000 from estimated increased tax revenue toward debt service.

Placing the theme park in the San Marnan tax increment financing district -- which generates about "$7 to $8 million of increases about every five-year period" -- will also help repay the bonds, Anderson said, as will the land the city would be acquiring.

"(That) additional development (will) help us to pay back the $14 million and to hopefully see the wave of additional investment in that area to follow the theme park," he said.

Besides adding to the tax base, the theme park will provide a "multiplier effect" in terms of jobs and new businesses, not to mention "quality of life," said Lisa Rivera Skubal, vice president of economic development for Grow Cedar Valley.

"Other communities marvel and are a little bit jealous of Waterloo right now for having $100 million in capital investment being made," she said. "It is what we need right now to attract and retain talent."

Councilor Pat Morrissey said he "fully supported" the project.

"It's not just good for that area of town, it's good for all of Waterloo as far as the known influx of tourists coming into our town and spending more money in our town," Morrissey said. "That's exactly what the city of Waterloo wants -- what we need."

