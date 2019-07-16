WATERLOO — The city has committed to build a second house under a construction training partnership with Hawkeye Community College.
Waterloo City Council members voted 6-1 Monday to authorize spending up to $137,500 for students in HCC’s sustainable construction and design program to build the house at 221 Newell St.
Councilwoman Margaret Klein, who opposed the original project that led to the first home under construction at 219 Newell, cast the lone vote against starting the second home next door.
“It seems to me imprudent to be spending taxpayers’ money on a risky venture and also crossing the lanes of those taxing entities (HCC and the city),” she said. “I approve so much about this project but not the city’s involvement beyond giving them a lot.”
The partnership was spearheaded by former Councilman Ron Welper, who saw it as a way reduce city maintenance on vacant lots, put new homes on the tax rolls and help fill a shortage of trained construction laborers.
The HCC students are building the homes, which will be sold by the city, and are gaining training to help them fill high-demand construction jobs locally. A number of local contractors and suppliers have donated materials and labor to support the project.
“We’ve had other cities call and say, ‘We’d like for you to do it in our city as well,’” said HCC Provost Jane Bradley. “Right now we have a lot of people that are very interested in this and want to contribute in some way.”
Bradley noted the first home, expected to be completed in May, is already $15,000 under the initial budget thanks to the donations.
The Hawkeye Foundation has agreed to cover up to $25,000 of any shortfall between the construction cost and the city’s sale of the first house. The hope is homes will sell for at least as much or more than they cost to build, providing funding to keep the program self-sustaining in the future.
Jerome Amos Jr. represents Ward 4 where the two homes are being build.
“I think what it will do is give young men and women in our community the opportunity to learn a skill set so they can go find a job in this community and start paying taxes,” Amos said. “For me, it’s a win-win situation.”
Councilman Ray Feuss said he sees the homes going up in an area that needs housing as a symbol of hope.
“If we don’t allow individuals to do these kinds of things, then there is no hope,” Feuss said. “We have to remember that piece of it as well.”
