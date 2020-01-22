Waterloo approves contract for new $359,000 skatepark

WATERLOO — Plans have been approved to start building a new skatepark near Exchange Park.

Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a $359,000 contract with Spohn Ranch of Los Angeles to break ground this spring on a new Riverside Skatepark.

Members of the nonprofit CedarLoo Skateboard Association sat patiently through a lengthy agenda of other business to endorse the project they’ve been seeking since flood waters wrecked the previous park in September 2016.

“It will be four years in September that the original park was destroyed,” said association member Brian Helmrichs. “Let’s get ground broken so we can put this behind us and actually get to enjoy the park.

“I wanted to remind the public and the council that the bulk of this money has been raised through nonprofit means, donations by members of our community, the Schoitz Foundation,” he added.

The project is being financed with a $150,000 grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association, a $100,000 grant from the Otto Schoitz Foundation, $2,000 from the CedarLoo Skatepark Association and up to $150,000 in city bonds as needed.