Waterloo approves budget, tax hike in unusual year

Councilman Pat Morrissey voted against the budget after his proposal to hire more positions and boost funding in certain departments failed. His amendment would have offset those increases by raising fees and using even more of the cash reserves.

Councilwoman Margaret Klein voted against the budget after saying none of the proposals from the mayor or council members showed “leadership” and lacked courage given the economic hardship facing home and business owners.

“I think it is fundamentally immoral to raise your taxes in this time of fear and uncertainty,” Klein said. “It’s sort of like kicking you when you’re down as low as you can go.”

That drew a rebuke from Councilman Jonathan Grieder, who said Klein never presented her own budget.

“It is unconscionable that one of the members of this council during a global pandemic … did not offer any, any budgetary advice, did not come up with their own budget, did not talk to other council members about their budgets,” he said.

“It is sickening to me that we are having to listen to a campaign speech during a budget during global pandemic,” Grieder added. “That is unconscionable.”