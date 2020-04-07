Waterloo approves $11.5 million Con-Trol project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A major industrial expansion project at the Northeast Industrial Site is back on track after being sidetracked by a wetlands issue.

Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to approve a development agreement for an $11.5 million expansion project by Con-Trol, a company providing container systems for suppliers at the John Deere tractor assembly plant.

The original development agreement set for approval in July was put on hold after the city discovered the 27-acre site included federally designated wetlands created when Martin Luther King Jr. Drive was built in 1999.

City officials have been working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to resolve concerns with the environmentally sensitive wetlands areas, but reworked the development agreement so Con-Trol could move forward with the 176,980-square-foot warehouse now.

The location would be on former farmland the city bought and improved between Newell Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, west of the existing industrial park and Con-Trol's current location.

"This is one of our larger expansions that we've had in a very long time, and the second largest that we've had in that particular area," said Mayor Quentin Hart. "This is an incredible, incredible opportunity for the city."