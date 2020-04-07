Waterloo approves $11.5 million Con-Trol project

WATERLOO -- A major industrial expansion project at the Northeast Industrial Site is back on track after being sidetracked by a wetlands issue.
Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to approve a development agreement for an $11.5 million expansion project by Con-Trol, a company providing container systems for suppliers at the John Deere tractor assembly plant.
The original development agreement set for approval in July was put on hold after the city discovered the 27-acre site included federally designated wetlands created when Martin Luther King Jr. Drive was built in 1999.
City officials have been working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to resolve concerns with the environmentally sensitive wetlands areas, but reworked the development agreement so Con-Trol could move forward with the 176,980-square-foot warehouse now.
The location would be on former farmland the city bought and improved between Newell Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, west of the existing industrial park and Con-Trol's current location.
"This is one of our larger expansions that we've had in a very long time, and the second largest that we've had in that particular area," said Mayor Quentin Hart. "This is an incredible, incredible opportunity for the city."
The development agreement calls for the city to donate land for the project; a nearly $1.52 million grant to correct poor soil conditions; and eight years of 50 percent property tax rebates on the added value.
The city also will match a $1 million grant from the state's Revitalize Iowa's Sound Economy program to improve Newell Street to handle the additional truck traffic between the Con-Trol and Deere facilities.
There were no public objections to the development agreement during a public hearing Monday, but Councilman Pat Morrissey questioned the size of the tax rebates.
Con-Trol is expected to pay about $300,000 in property taxes annually into the tax-increment financing district. Half of the money would be returned to the company while the other half would pay off the $1.52 million in bonds the city expects to sell to cover the grant to the firm.
Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said future taxes from Con-Trol's project could also be used to prepare other land in the TIF district for development. The Northeast Industrial Site can handle businesses needing large sewer, water and rail capacity.
"We definitely see continued expansion out there," Anderson said.
