Waterloo applying for asbestos abatement grant for former Rath building

WATERLOO — The future of a former Rath building is unfolding after city officials held a meeting Monday discussing its deterioration.
The seven-story building at 1442 Sycamore St. where the meatpacking company operated from for decades is the focus of an Environmental Protection Agency brownfields cleanup grant application.
The city, along with HR Green, of Cedar Rapids, is applying for the grant for asbestos removal in the building. After abatement, the city wants to demolish the building.
It currently houses Crystal Cold, formerly known as Crystal Distribution Services. Crystal is set to move into a new warehouse in early 2023.
A hazardous materials survey done in September found asbestos-containing materials and lead-based paint in several building components. The grant proposal states the lead-based paint is not an exposure concern because the structure will be demolished after asbestos abatement.
Noel Anderson, the community planning and development director for Waterloo, said the likelihood is “pretty high” of Waterloo receiving the grant.
“Waterloo is kind of a shining star for the state of Iowa receiving these funds,” Anderson said.
The city has received $2.95 million in EPA brownfields funds to address the abundance of properties deemed as blighted, the grant proposal said.
