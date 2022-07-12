 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo announces road closures starting this week

WATERLOO — The city of Waterloo announced these tentative road closures:

Access from southbound Hammond Avenue onto East San Marnan Drive is prohibited to allow Waterloo Water Works to do water main infrastructure. Southbound Hammond Avenue traffic is being detoured onto Flammang Drive to East San Marnan Drive. The San Marnan frontage road will remain open to both eastbound and westbound traffic. Closure is expected to be in place for less than a week after it started Monday.

Two street reconstruction projects are scheduled to start Wednesday. They include stage two of Edgemont Avenue from Cataract Avenue to East Ridgeway Avenue and Kimball Avenue frontage road between the McDonald's exit and entrance.

