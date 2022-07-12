Waterloo announces road closures starting this week

COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — The city of Waterloo announced these tentative road closures:
Access from southbound Hammond Avenue onto East San Marnan Drive is prohibited to allow Waterloo Water Works to do water main infrastructure. Southbound Hammond Avenue traffic is being detoured onto Flammang Drive to East San Marnan Drive. The San Marnan frontage road will remain open to both eastbound and westbound traffic. Closure is expected to be in place for less than a week after it started Monday.
Two street reconstruction projects are scheduled to start Wednesday. They include stage two of Edgemont Avenue from Cataract Avenue to East Ridgeway Avenue and Kimball Avenue frontage road between the McDonald's exit and entrance.
20 under 40 Class of 2022
Aaron Broshar
Shay Caley
Shay Caley's family moved to Iowa when she was in eighth grade, and after graduating from the University of Northern Iowa, she went into the banking industry. She currently works at Denver Savings Bank.
DaQuan Campbell
Kyle Clabby Kane
Sarah Conger
Andrea Devore
Tim Dodd
Tim Dodd's YouTube channel, Everyday Astronaut, has become his career.
Kade Hoppenworth
Kevin Kann
Amanda Lynch
Ryan McGeough
Cedar Valley native Ryan McGeough now teaches at the University of Northern Iowa, the school from where he earned bachelor's and master's degrees.
Kim Newby
Britni Perkins
Britni Perkins works for Waterloo Community Schools, is a youth leader and brought mental health training programs for adults at her church, started her own catering business and now is fashion director of the Cedar Valley Fashion Art Culture group.
Adam Scherling
Adam Scherling has held many positions within Iowa Health System (now UnityPoint Health) and now serves as administrator at Grundy County Memorial Hospital.
Brandon Schoborg
Abby Sears
Abby Sears is the president of House of Hope and serves on the management team of Farmers State Bank.
Ryan Shaw
Christopher Tims
Waterloo East graduate Christopher Tims returned to his alma mater to teach history and coach wrestling. The team has seen steady growth and improvement under his leadership.
Abby Wessel
Purvis Williams
