Waterloo announces bid opening changes due to coronavirus

WATERLOO -- The city of Waterloo is encouraging bidders on city contracts to submit bids by mail, Federal Express or UPS before bid deadlines instead of showing up in person.

The City Clerk's Office is currently closed to the public now due to the coronavirus threat.

Bids should be mailed to the following address: City Clerk’s Office; 715 Mulberry St.; Waterloo, IA 50703. Note on the envelope which project you are bidding on.

Contractors wishing to deliver a bid in person while public access to City Hall is limited should call the City Clerk’s Office at (319) 291-4323 before dropping off a bid in person.

Bid openings will be held in the Harold E. Getty Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall until public access to City Hall changes. The bid openings will be live-streamed on YouTube and made available on the city website.

Contractors or the public may request copies of opened bids by calling the City Clerk’s Office or emailing clerk@waterloo-ia.org. Received bids are made available on the document center page of the city website after the bid opening at the following link: http://www.cityofwaterlooiowa.com/government/citydocumentsearch/index.php.