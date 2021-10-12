Waterloo Airport unveils November, Thanksgiving flight schedules

WATERLOO -- The airline serving the Waterloo Regional Airport has updated its flight schedule starting Nov. 2.

American Airlines notified the airport and the city of Waterloo that it would now provide daily 10:30 a.m. and 1:26 p.m. flights from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport to Waterloo, and flights at 1:12 p.m. and 3:19 p.m. from Waterloo to O'Hare, the airport said Monday.

The flight schedule begins Nov. 2 and runs through Dec. 5. However, there will be no morning arrival or departure Nov. 6 and Nov. 13, and no departures from Waterloo on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25.

"The timely notice for a new schedule for holiday season travel for Cedar Valley area passengers will provide our region's passengers the ability to make their reservations well in advance to secure their travel," airport Director Keith Kaspari said in a release.

Kaspari had previously bemoaned American's early-morning arrival flight to Waterloo as inconvenient for passengers, pointing to low passenger numbers on those flights, and has lobbied the airline for more favorable times.

He has also asked American to consider adding a second destination, potentially Dallas/Fort Worth, or a third daily flight to Chicago.

"As American Airlines continues to provide additional flights at their Chicago hub to more destinations throughout American's extensive network of cities, (that would) only be welcome news for our passengers," Kaspari said in the release.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.