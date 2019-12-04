{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Local aircraft owners are building their own hangars at the Waterloo Regional Airport.

A-Line ALO has turned an area southwest of the airport terminal into a construction zone as contractors work to complete a new 12,800-square-foot hangar to house aircraft owned by local firms A-Line EDS and POS.

Plans for a second 14,300-square-foot corporate hanger to be constructed for an aviation firm by Fred Rose LC of Cedar Falls won an endorsement Tuesday from the Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission.

“This is just another example of a great private investment into the city and the airport,” said Keith Kaspari, airport director. “I’m really looking forward to working with Fred and his client and related constructors to get the project underway as soon as possible.”

Kaspari believes the new hangars are being developed because the owners need more space for larger aircraft. The structures generate additional property taxes for the city and land lease revenue for the airport.

The development also opens up existing hangar space at Livingston Aviation and in the airport’s own hangars.

“We’re pretty competititive with lease rates,” Kaspari said. “We’re probably the cheapest in the state at price per square foot.”

The new hangar would be constructed near Hangar 4, which formerly housed Swieter Aircraft Services Inc. but is now vacant. The city would maintain ownership of the land but would approve a long-term lease for the hangar’s owner.

City Council members voted in April to approve a 50-year lease and tax rebates for the A-Line ALO hangar project. City officials expect a similar development agreement will be reached on the Fred Rose project.

