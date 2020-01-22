Waterloo airport runway vote gets delayed

“To have three runways is a great advantage to a city,” said David Johnson, a pilot and flight instructor.

“No one ever has to land with more than a 30 degree crosswind the way it’s set up,” Johnson said. “If you close one runway, sometimes you’ll be landing with a 60 degree crosswind, which to some pilots isn’t much, but to a student pilot out there for his first flight … to come in and try to land is all but impossible.”

Airport Board Chairman Hugh Field and Vice Chair Scott Voigt both said their board should have a chance to make a recommendation on the runway.

“We have never made any decision to decommission or close it,” Field said. “We have made the decision to limp with it.

“The general aviation community, quite frankly, feels very strongly about having this runway open,” he said. “They represent 90-plus percent of the traffic we have at the Waterloo airport.”

Voigt added the city would be losing an asset it could never replace if it closes the runway, suggesting any money earmarked to close it would be better used fixing it up. He and Field both said they may not be willing to continue serving on the board if the council votes on its own to close the runway.