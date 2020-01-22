Waterloo airport runway vote gets delayed

WATERLOO — An embattled runway at the Waterloo Regional Airport has temporarily survived a plan to close it for good.
City Council members voted 4-3 Tuesday to postpone until Feb. 10 a resolution to decommission and shut down runway 6-24, the shortest of the airport’s three takeoff and landing strips.
The move came after a number of local general aviation pilots voiced support for the city keeping the runway and two members of the airport board threatened to resign unless they were given an opportunity to weigh in on the matter first.
Council members Margaret Klein, Jerome Amos Jr. and Jonathan Grieder voted against delaying the vote, supporting a recommendation by Airport Director Keith Kaspari to decommission the runway. Council members Ray Feuss, Sharon Juon, Dave Boesen and Pat Morrissey voted to postpone the vote.
Kaspari noted Waterloo has the only airport in Iowa with three paved runways. Runway 6-24 is little used, not necessary for most air traffic operations, and is severely deteriorated and not eligible for federal resurfacing dollars, he said.
But several local pilots said the runway is important for small- and medium-sized companies who use smaller aircraft to shuttle workers to other locations. They said it is also a safe alternative when high winds and other issues make it harder to access the two primary runways.
“To have three runways is a great advantage to a city,” said David Johnson, a pilot and flight instructor.
“No one ever has to land with more than a 30 degree crosswind the way it’s set up,” Johnson said. “If you close one runway, sometimes you’ll be landing with a 60 degree crosswind, which to some pilots isn’t much, but to a student pilot out there for his first flight … to come in and try to land is all but impossible.”
Airport Board Chairman Hugh Field and Vice Chair Scott Voigt both said their board should have a chance to make a recommendation on the runway.
“We have never made any decision to decommission or close it,” Field said. “We have made the decision to limp with it.
“The general aviation community, quite frankly, feels very strongly about having this runway open,” he said. “They represent 90-plus percent of the traffic we have at the Waterloo airport.”
Voigt added the city would be losing an asset it could never replace if it closes the runway, suggesting any money earmarked to close it would be better used fixing it up. He and Field both said they may not be willing to continue serving on the board if the council votes on its own to close the runway.
“I’m not going to be part of a kangaroo commission that just rubber-stamps everything,” Voigt said.
Klein and Feuss are the council liaisons to the airport board and asked for the matter to be brought for a council vote after noticing the issue was not getting resolved. They suggested the airport had more pressing needs for its available funds.
“I just would like to see everybody move forward, and the only way to do that is make the kindest cut … and say we are not going to entertain any more Band-Aids all over this thing,” Klein said. “We are going to devote our resources, limited as they are, to the two healthier ... runways.”
The airport board is expected to meet again before the Feb. 10 council meeting.