Waterloo airport reconstruction on schedule, over budget

WATERLOO – A major airfield reconstruction project at the Waterloo Regional Airport is expected to wrap up on schedule, but will cost $300,000 more than previously estimated.

“We are about six weeks away from completing a very challenging taxiway reconstruction project, and General Aviation neighboring reconstruction project,” Airport Director Keith Kaspari told Cedar Falls City Council last week.

The four-phase project, which improves Taxiway Bravo and the aircraft charter parking area will cost about $5.2 million after a change order processes, he added.

The city back in April projected the cost of it would total $4.85 million and construction would be completed by the end of September. According to Kaspari, expenses are covered largely by funding from the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program, and the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Original construction is said to date back to 1944, with minor overlays in 1972 and 1984.

The grant from the Airport Improvement Program was awarded last August, and according to Kaspari, it was “too late in the construction season to start and finish all of the work” at that time.