Waterloo Airport agrees to waive fees to lure gambling charter flights

WATERLOO — Waterloo Regional Airport hopes to lure more charter flights — like gambling excursions that fly passengers directly to casino destinations — by reducing the fees airlines pay.

The airport board unanimously agreed to a fee waiver schedule for “non-signatory aircraft operators,” excluding athletic charter flights, during its Wednesday meeting. The plan goes to the City Council for final approval.

It’s the first time the ALO board has developed a policy for specialty or seasonal charters that take people directly to a destination a few times a year or more. Previously, fee waivers were considered on a case-by-case basis.

“We just want to have something in the event they approach us — something in hand to showcase to them that we’re serious about this,” said Keith Kaspari, director of aviation. “It’s an incentive I think we can accommodate pretty well.”

Kaspari said the airport is particularly interested in luring a charter flight from Caesar’s Rewards Air that takes passengers to places like Atlantic City and Reno from 150 U.S. cities. He’d also be interested in a specialty charter to Las Vegas.

