WATERLOO — Waterloo Water Works customers will see higher water bills next year.
The municipal utility’s board of trustees voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a 5 percent increase in water rates effective in January 2019.
“The decision to increase rates by 5 percent was made in order to allow the utility to keep pace with growing operating expenses while maintaining resources available for all of our drinking water quality, delivery and supply improvement projects,” said Water Works General Manager Matt Mahler.
The rate increase amounts to 97 cents per month for the average residential water customer.
A household using about 6,000 gallons of water per month will see their quarterly water bill grow from $56.65 to $59.55. That does not include sewer, garbage and storm water fees collected on the same billing statement for the city.
The rate increase also applies to other communities that purchase water from the municipal utility, including Hudson, Elk Run Heights, Raymond and Washburn.
Waterloo’s water rates have been climbing steadily since 2005 to deal with a growing list of needs related to replacement of aging mains, high nitrate levels at some wells and projects to improve pressure and reliability citywide.
“The Waterloo Water Works currently operates as a debt-free organization, and planning and management of our cash flow for funding all of our present and future operating and capital expenses is critical to maintaining that status,” Mahler said.
“In all, the Waterloo Water Works has over $60 million worth of capital projects identified ahead of us,” Mahler said. “Assuming that our revenue and operating expenses generally stay where they are at today, $60 million is roughly enough to consume every dollar in revenue collected by the utility for the next 20 years, and that is only considering the projects that we know about.
“It is not a reason to be intimidated,” he added. “But it really highlights the importance of intentional and responsible financial planning tasked to the utility and the decisions that it makes, including considerations made with respect to water rates.”
Despite the 5 percent increase, Waterloo will still enjoy some of the lowest residential water rates among Iowa communities with 10,000 people or more.
5 percent on the water means 15 percent on the sewer. So far it's a 20 percent increase plus!
Who can afford to live here anymore? Elderly with a low income paying these outrageous property taxes, water bills that keep going up with those extra fees, charging us for Mid America Energy extra fees, it never ends around here. I am going to sell my house and move out of Waterloo. They keep over appraising our homes on top of it and collect even more property taxes.
Why are you deleting my comments? Do we have no rights anymore?
Nope, no rights anymore. Cancel my subscription to this online service
