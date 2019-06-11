WATERLOO — The city has adopted a new set of rules designed to improve bicycle safety on city trails and streets.
Waterloo City Council members voted 6-1 Monday to approve a bicycle ordinance to replace the one created before any of them were even born.
“This is a drastic improvement over the 1941 ordinance,” said Councilman Pat Morrissey, who helped draft the document.
Mayor Quentin Hart said the ordinance should go a long way to combat a 2018 ranking that named Waterloo one of the top 10 most dangerous places for bicycling.
“This ordinance, while it may not be perfect in a sense … is about bike safety,” Hart said. “This is an opportunity to take a proactive step in making biking more safe for our local community.”
Councilwoman Margaret Klein cast the only vote against the ordinance because she didn’t believe it went far enough in regulating younger riders using electric-assist bicycles on city streets.
“It’s very scary to me and I can’t support this without that,” she said.
You have free articles remaining.
But Councilman Jerome Amos Jr. said the council can always fix any shortcomings in the future.
“We need to put something in place now,” he said. “If there are things that happen along the way, we have the ability to change it.”
Council members had tabled the ordinance two weeks ago when residents called for Waterloo and Cedar Falls to adopt similar ordinances. But Hart noted Cedar Falls wasn’t prepared at this time to move ahead with its rules.
“Most bicyclists aren’t going to know when they’re on the city line between Waterloo and Cedar Falls,” said Councilwoman Sharon Juon. “My hope was that we could have the same ordinance in both cities.”
Much of the ordinance mirrors state laws related to bike riding regulations and equipment. But Waterloo added several more restrictive elements, which include:
- Requiring a red safety flag at least 60 inches from the ground level to be attached to low-profile bicycles and trailers, such as child caddies, being towed by a bicycle.
- Adding definitions for electric assisted bicycles and establishing a 15-year minimum age limit for their operation. Such bikes with speeds exceeding 28 mph are banned from recreational trails.
- Requiring a front headlamp and a rear red light on bicycles operated between sunset and sunrise or when weather conditions make visibility poor. A rider can use a red body light to replace the need for a red light on the rear of the bike.
- Requiring bicycles passing a car to pass on the left.
- Requiring motorists passing bicyclists to be a reasonable distance or at least five feet away.
A full copy of the proposed ordinance is posed on The Courier website at www.wcfcourier.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.