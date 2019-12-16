WATERLOO -- A new policy will provide larger raises to city employees who do exemplary work.
Waterloo City Council members voted 6-1 Monday to approve a merit pay and performance evaluation policy for workers not covered under collective bargaining agreements.
Councilman Pat Morrissey voted against the plan after saying he had too many unanswered questions. But his motion to postpone the vote was rejected by a majority his colleagues who felt the process was long overdue.
"This has been a very hot topic in the city of Waterloo in the 12 years I've been on the council," said Councilman Steve Schmitt. "People just can't believe we don't have any more of a performance review program than we do compared to what else goes on in the rest of the area."
Schmitt has long bemoaned the fact nonunion employees typically get across-the-board raises ever year instead of having their pay tied to performance.
"I don't think this is a perfect document by any means," he said. "But I do think it's enough of a document to get things started."
The new policy set to take effect July 1 sets up a process for every employee to received an annual performance evaluation from their supervisors.
Those nonbargaining employees receiving an "unsatisfactory" review will get no pay increase; those with a "meets expectations" review will get the raise approved each year in the budget; employees "needing improvement" will get a raise a half percent lower than the established rate; and those who "exceed expectations" are eligible for additional pay.
While unionized workers will be reviewed, their pay rate is established by collective bargaining contracts and not subject to the outcome of the review.
"Police and fire have been doing performance evaluations on a regular basis," said Human Resources Director Lance Dunn. "The other departments didn't have anything really set in stone."
Morrissey, who said he thought the policy seemed more like a disciplinary program, lost his bid to postpone the vote until Jan. 13 on a 4-3 vote.
"We have a new council coming on board … and I believe that the new council should have a say in this as well," Morrissey added. "… My belief is that a person's pay should not be tied to their performance evaluation."
Councilwoman Margaret Klein disagreed with Morrissey regarding the purpose of the plan.
"I don't see this as a punishment, because their pay is not being reduced," she said. "It is the reward you get for doing an exemplary job."
Councilwoman Sharon Juon added, "It's recognizing and rewarding those that exceed expectations, and I think we have an obligation to do that."
Councilmen Ray Feuss and Jerome Amos Jr. had supported Morrissey's request to delay the vote but ultimately agreed to adopt the policy when others voted against the postponement.
Feuss said he did have a concern. Given public employee salaries are public records, it will be possible to determine which workers were getting good reviews and who weren't based on the size of their pay increase.
