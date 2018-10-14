WATERLOO — Police Chief Dan Trelka is asking the City Council for more tools in his department’s automated traffic enforcement arsenal.
Waterloo City Council members are scheduled to vote Monday on a contract amendment with Sensys Gatso USA, of Beverly, Mass., to provide six hand-held tablets for officers to enforce speeding citations.
“I had a vision to make issuing a traffic citation as simple as sending a text,” Trelka said in a memorandum to council members. “We are the first police department in the country to utilize such a process. Gatso had to specifically develop it for us.”
Council members voted in July 2017 to approve a three-year contract with Gatso to provide hand-held speed enforcement cameras and fixed intersection cameras to catch those running red lights. The firm later provide a vehicle, dubbed Rambo, that issues speeding citations.
Sensys Gatso provided all of that equipment at no cost to the city in return for $36 for each citation that gets paid. The city will be required to pay the company $5,300 for the tablets and will get $20 for each citation officers issue with the tablets.
But Trelka said revenue from the citations, which do not count against a motorists’ driving record like traditional traffic tickets, will more than pay for the equipment costs.
The fine schedule for speeding violations is $50 for six to 10 mph over the posted limit; $75 for 11 to 15 mph over; $100 for 16 to 20 mph over; and $200 for those going more than 20 mph over the posted limit. Violations will be $75 for running a red light, $100 for second offense and $125 for each subsequent violation.
Trelka said the city has netted $90,000 over the past two months from automated traffic enforcement citations with the program running at only 20 percent of capacity. The red-light cameras have not been installed yet.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers on the second floor of City Hall.
Souldn't we be spending more on fighting the real crimes (shooting, stabbings...) rather than traffic?
@Racoon1: This isn't about public safety, it's about making money
Its never been about safety, its all about revenue. This man wants to be voted in as a county supervisor?? I'll pass thanks.
This is the result of budget cuts and how to maintain services. To save you dollars on your property tax. It's no different for other departments that where cut. The money excess years are long gone. you want lower taxes expect more of this. When the cuts come in the wrong place at the wrong time. BUT running on a tax cut campaign is very popular.
