WATERLOO — Police Chief Dan Trelka is asking the City Council for more tools in his department’s automated traffic enforcement arsenal.

Waterloo City Council members are scheduled to vote Monday on a contract amendment with Sensys Gatso USA, of Beverly, Mass., to provide six hand-held tablets for officers to enforce speeding citations.

“I had a vision to make issuing a traffic citation as simple as sending a text,” Trelka said in a memorandum to council members. “We are the first police department in the country to utilize such a process. Gatso had to specifically develop it for us.”

Council members voted in July 2017 to approve a three-year contract with Gatso to provide hand-held speed enforcement cameras and fixed intersection cameras to catch those running red lights. The firm later provide a vehicle, dubbed Rambo, that issues speeding citations.

Sensys Gatso provided all of that equipment at no cost to the city in return for $36 for each citation that gets paid. The city will be required to pay the company $5,300 for the tablets and will get $20 for each citation officers issue with the tablets.

But Trelka said revenue from the citations, which do not count against a motorists’ driving record like traditional traffic tickets, will more than pay for the equipment costs.

The fine schedule for speeding violations is $50 for six to 10 mph over the posted limit; $75 for 11 to 15 mph over; $100 for 16 to 20 mph over; and $200 for those going more than 20 mph over the posted limit. Violations will be $75 for running a red light, $100 for second offense and $125 for each subsequent violation.

Trelka said the city has netted $90,000 over the past two months from automated traffic enforcement citations with the program running at only 20 percent of capacity. The red-light cameras have not been installed yet.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers on the second floor of City Hall.

