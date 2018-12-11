WATERLOO — A current manager and a former general manager will help keep the Waterloo Water Works afloat until a new leader is hired.
Members of the municipal utility’s board of trustees voted Monday to promote current distribution manager Rick Wilberding to a newly created position of assistant general manager.
Wilberding also was appointed to serve as interim general manager starting Wednesday after general manager Matt Mahler resigns. Mahler, who has served as general manager for the past two years, is leaving for a new position.
Board members also voted to hire former general manager Dennis Clark to serve as ad hoc utility management support specialist at $62 per hour, providing help as needed both to Wilberding and the newly hired general manager until the transition is complete.
“The board is very appreciative that Dennis is willing to step into this position,” said board chair Mary Potter.
Clark served as the Waterloo Water Works general manager from 2004 to 2017, before retiring and being replaced by Mahler.
“I don’t see this as something that’s going to be that many hours,” Clark said. “Rick’s understanding of how the Water Works operates is very through, but it’s an awful lot for one person to do.
“I envision my role just to help him in a few small areas where the load gets to be too much,” he added.
Mahler said the board of trustees has extended an offer to an individual interested in becoming the next general manager.
That person, who has not been publicly identified, can’t agree to accept the offer until January and likely would not be available to begin working in Waterloo until sometime in February.
