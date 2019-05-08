WATERLOO — The Waterloo Water Works has found its next general manager in Oskaloosa.
Chad Coon took the reins at the municipal utility Monday, taking over for Matt Mahler who had served as general manager for two years.
Coon, 46, had worked for more than 11 years as the general manager of the Oskaloosa Water Department, where he also oversaw sanitary sewer and storm water operations, before the Waterloo Water Works board of trustees voted to hire him.
He said the Waterloo post is an opportunity for professional growth that gives him “the ability to come back and focus only on water, working under a board the same as I was in Oskaloosa.”
Water Works board chair Mary Potter said the board liked Coon’s work experience.
You have free articles remaining.
“We felt he would be very beneficial to the Water Works and that he would work well with people,” Potter said. “I also felt that he was committed to staying at the Water Works for a period of time.”
Potter said she also felt Coon and Assistant General Manager Rick Wilberding form a high-quality management team.
“Rick has been acting as manager in the interim and we’ve all been very pleased with the work he’s done,” Potter said. “We consider Rick a very important part of the Water Works and wanted the person we hired to work hand in hand with Rick.”
Mahler resigned in December to work for the Iowa Regional Utilities Association. The board of trustees hired a professional search firm to find a replacement.
Wilberding had been in charge of day-to-day operations during the interim with help from Dennis Clark, who had served as general manager from 2004 to 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.