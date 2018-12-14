WATERLOO — The Waterloo Water Works and the union representing its pumping and distribution workers have settled a new labor contract.
The Water Works board of trustees and 17 employees represented by Teamsters Union Local 238 all voted this week to approve a new collective bargaining agreement calling for a 2.5 percent pay increase during the calendar year starting Jan. 1, 2019.
Water Works General Manager Matt Mahler said the negotiating process was different this year based on changes the Iowa Legislature adopted in 2017 making it illegal to include health insurance benefits in the contract.
Past contracts with the Water Works union were based on total package bargaining, where pay raises were based on how much health insurance premiums increased.
“That was almost the keystone of the union’s contract up until now, but that portion had to come out,” Mahler said. “With insurance coming out that total package bargaining concept wasn’t as fitting.”
“This was kind of uncharted territory to negotiate under this environment,” he added. “The course that we took was to make this just a one-year contract with the idea that if things go smoothly and there’s not a reason to change the contract, the next year’s bargaining process should be a lot swifter.”
The 2.5 percent pay increase raises the base wage for the employees to $30.62 per hour.
The Water Works trustees also voted this week to approve a 3 percent pay raise for the 17 non-bargaining employees not covered under the contract. Those include office staff and managers.
Neither the union workers nor non-bargaining employees will be required to make a contribution toward their health insurance premiums in 2019. During 2018, the union workers had paid more than $65 per month for their insurance while non-bargaining employees had no monthly insurance contribution.
