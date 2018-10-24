CEDAR FALLS — A proposed housing development on Lakeshore Drive is encountering push back because of storm water runoff issues.
The $1.2 million plan to create six residential lots on 20.8 acres of land is being spearheaded by Brian Wingert of Wingert Development.
Tami Stahl lives on Lakeshore Drive, and her property is right next to the proposed development.
“The city is wanting to keep our previous water issues separate from the new development issues, but they’re so intertwined it’s difficult,” Stahl said.
Stahl has come before the Cedar Falls City Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission to talk about the problems she’s seen firsthand.
Four years ago she was stuck in her car about 50 feet away from her home during a flash flooding event.
“I was trying to get home, but if I opened the door the water would’ve rushed in,” Stahl said.
This year during rains over Labor Day weekend her housesitter was stuck because water rose in the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Lilliput Lane.
So far the city has treated the rezoning and the development plans separately.
Susan DeBuhr, 2nd Ward council member, and David Wieland, at-large council member, have both addressed the issue at meetings. DeBuhr has requested storm water runoff information.
“I just made a note of all the concerns that were presented to make sure I got them all and that they are addressed,” Wieland said at the Oct.16 council meeting. “We are very interested in making sure we address unintended consequences.”
The area was planned before the city’s current storm water rules were passed.
Stahl has one of the only privately owned dams in Iowa. The dam handles water from a nearby Lake Hills pond and transfers it to a stream that runs near the proposed development.
When the pond floods, water from the pond comes out of street drains.
“It’s been happening so often,” Stahl said. “When it rains, debris comes, and when it rains hard there’s a wall of debris.”
Debris can get caught in the output filter on the dam and clog it.
“We have to go and clean out the overflow,” she said.
At a past meeting, Stahl brought some of the debris to illustrate what she’s been going through.
“It’s overflowing so often you can see what’s happening to the sidewalk,” Stahl said.
Stahl has lived in her home for seven years. In the past four years, flooding has gotten worse.
“We started noticing the severe erosion that’s coming on,” Stahl said.
A large ravine has formed near her property about 10 feet deep and 15 feet wide.
Stahl is worried the city will move too quickly to develop the area and cause the runoff issues to worsen.
“The water comes off First Street too,” she said.
Sand is washing from the streets into the pond, making it more and more shallow.
“If we don’t deal with the issue, we’ll have to be digging it out every year,” Stahl said.
The developers are working on a storm water runoff plan for the development area, which will be discussed at the Nov. 14 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
“I feel like if the city talks and we talk and can work together, we can figure out something that’s a great compromise for the expansion and betterment of everyone,” Stahl said.
