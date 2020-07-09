WATCH NOW: Zoning, land use changes requested on future site of new Cedar Falls High School

CEDAR FALLS — A public hearing is planned on land use changes and rezoning for a portion of the property where a new high school will be located.
The Cedar Falls Community Schools’ request on the 20-acre parcel was presented to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission Wednesday.
Located north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive, zoning on the property needs to be changed from an agricultural to public district. To the east is approximately 50 acres at 2701 W. 27th St. that will make up the rest of the new high school site. That was already properly zoned when Cedar Falls Schools bought it from the University of Northern Iowa.
Both pieces of property need to be designated “schools” on the future land use map. Jaydevsinh Atodaria, a planner with the city, said currently the 20 acres is designated medium density residential while the 50 acres is designated “university.”
A hearing on the proposed changes was set for the commission’s July 22 meeting at 5:30 p.m.
The new Cedar Falls High School is expected to open in 2024 and will replace the existing facility at 1015 Division St.
In a separate matter, commissioners approved an amendment to the preliminary plat for Wild Horse Ridge, a 148-acre residential development at the southwest corner of Union Road and West 12th Street.
As the fifth to ninth phases are constructed on the western portion of the land, Midwest Development Co. is asking to increase the density of the subdivision.
“The developer is looking to add zero lot line duplex lots,” said Shane Graham, the city’s economic development coordinator. That will allow for the addition of 40 duplex lots along its western and northern edges, in what will be the seventh and eighth additions. ‘Several street realignments are also being proposed.
Duplex units are expected to cost $250,00-$280,00 in ranch or two-story styles with two or three bedrooms and attached garages.
Overall, the final five phases of Wild Horse Ridge will include 147 residential lots.
The additional duplex units will increase the density over the entire subdivision from 2.43 to 2.72 dwellings per acre, still considered low density residential.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.