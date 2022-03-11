WATCH NOW: 'We're better off:' In Waterloo, Gov. Reynolds kicks off campaign

WATERLOO -- Fresh off her Wednesday re-election announcement and high-profile rebuttal to the State of the Union address, Gov. Kim Reynolds dropped by the Republicans of Black Hawk County headquarters on Friday afternoon to kick off her campaign.

Around 80 people packed into the small headquarters at 910 Decathlon Drive in Waterloo, estimated county chair Don Share. They spilled out of the conference room into other areas of the building, gripping red-and-white Reynolds/Gregg campaign signs and cheering exuberantly.

"She's led us through challenging times -- through natural disasters, through a global pandemic," said Lt. Adam Gregg, introducing Reynolds. "And because of her leadership, we've come out of the other side better and stronger than ever."

If reelected, it would be Reynolds' second full term in office. She was initially appointed to the job when lieutenant governor in 2017 after Gov. Terry Branstad was named U.S. ambassador to China by President Donald Trump, and she was elected outright in 2018 as Iowa's first female governor.

"It truly, truly is an honor ... not only to serve, but to stand alongside of each and every one of you in the defense of life, liberty, of freedom and a Constitution that protects those rights," Reynolds said.

She touted her executive orders during the pandemic, including "keeping businesses open" during much of 2020, being the "first state in the country to get our kids back in the classroom" physically and disallowing schools from mandating masks.

"We fought for greater freedom, we took on (President Joe) Biden's COVID mandates, we said 'no' to cancel culture, and we continue to lead -- and we're better off because of it," she said.

With full Republican control of the Legislature, Reynolds also pointed to several recent wins there, including a new 3.9% flat income tax that will be phased down from nearly 9% over the next four years.

"We're protecting the unborn, we're supporting law enforcement, we're securing the integrity of our elections. We're preserving girls' sports for girls," Reynolds said, a line that got a big cheer from the crowd.

Reynolds and Gregg seemed to be on a tour of the remaining Democratic strongholds of Iowa -- besides Black Hawk County, they also traveled to Dubuque, Scott and Linn counties over the last few days.

"We have an opportunity to expand those majorities," Reynolds said of Republican control of the Iowa House and Senate. And she was hopeful about capturing the last Democratic U.S. House seat: "We have an opportunity to make sure we have all four congressional seats and turn this state even more red than it already is. We're on the right track, and I'm excited about that."

Reynolds has raised more than $5.8 million as of the last filing date Dec. 31, according to the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board. Of that, she has spent a little more than $1 million and has nearly $4.8 million left in the bank in the run-up to the election Nov. 8.

But she said after the event she was still finalizing her message to voters about her priorities should she be re-elected, saying she would be talking to voters about "what's working, what's not working."

"That's where I start to kind of put the program together for next year," she said. "What I do know for sure is I'm going to continue to put my trust and faith in Iowans -- it has worked well over the last two years."

Democrat Deidre DeJear and Libertarian Rick Stewart also have filed to run for Iowa governor. DeJear has raised nearly $280,000 -- not even 5% of Reynolds' total -- as of Dec. 31, and had just $8,500 in the bank at that time, though she said she's received "an overwhelming amount of support" in the months since. Stewart has raised $3,000, but has $64,541 in "unpaid bills."

The Cook Political Report as well as 270 To Win rates the Iowa governor's race as "solid" or "safe" Republican. Reynolds previously won the 2018 election with 50.3% of the vote to Democrat Fred Hubbell's 47.5%.

A recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows 51% support for Reynolds compared with 43% support for DeJear, and 5% weren't sure. But 61% of those who said they would vote DeJear also said they didn't know enough about her to form an opinion, a potential opening for the Democrat.

In response to Reynolds' visit, DeJear's campaign said she was prioritizing public schools, which she said had seen a "flood of people leaving the profession" in response to recent Republican legislation.

"At a time when our schools and professionals need all the support available, the best the Legislature could do this session was less than a cost-of-living increase," DeJear said. "We need leadership that recognizes the commitment it takes to keep our students, educators, families and communities thriving."

