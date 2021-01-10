WATCH NOW: Waverly council approves $1.9 million Public Services Center addition

WAVERLY — An addition to a city building will allow for the public services division to be in one location.

The City Council last week approved a $1.88 million contract to expand the Public Services Center at 2900 Fifth Ave. N.W. Cresco Building Services will construct the 21,230 square foot addition on the north side of the building. The existing facility opened in 2016.

City Administrator James Bronner said the plan from the beginning “was for the entire division to be located on that site.” The new addition will contain Waverly’s street division vehicles and equipment. They currently occupy the space intended for the water and sewer line maintenance division, which is currently located offsite.

“So, they will be centralized in a single spot,” he told the council. “They’ll get out of aging infrastructure next to City Hall and a lot of (the benefit) will be having all of our equipment in one place, whether to be worked on or just housed.”

The approved bid, the lowest of eight received, was well below the estimated cost of construction.