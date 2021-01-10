WATCH NOW: Waverly council approves $1.9 million Public Services Center addition

WAVERLY — An addition to a city building will allow for the public services division to be in one location.
The City Council last week approved a $1.88 million contract to expand the Public Services Center at 2900 Fifth Ave. N.W. Cresco Building Services will construct the 21,230 square foot addition on the north side of the building. The existing facility opened in 2016.
City Administrator James Bronner said the plan from the beginning “was for the entire division to be located on that site.” The new addition will contain Waverly’s street division vehicles and equipment. They currently occupy the space intended for the water and sewer line maintenance division, which is currently located offsite.
“So, they will be centralized in a single spot,” he told the council. “They’ll get out of aging infrastructure next to City Hall and a lot of (the benefit) will be having all of our equipment in one place, whether to be worked on or just housed.”
The approved bid, the lowest of eight received, was well below the estimated cost of construction.
“We had a budget going into this at about $2.9 million, and the bids are about $800,000 below the estimate,” said Mike Cherry, public works director. “We’re very pleased with the design and with the bids that we received and are looking forward to starting the project.”
Bronner noted the city has funding already determined and set aside for the construction.
“Because of the favorable bid that came in, we will not have to borrow for this building,” he said. “Thankfully, this will not hit us in our debt capacity as we thought it might.”
Council member Rodney Drenkow praised the plans to expand the building.
“Obviously, this is going to be good for the city,” he said. “This is a project that is well worth it.”
Green Bridge
On another matter, the council approved allocating $10,000 to memorialize the Green Bridge on Third Street Southeast, which is slated for demolition.
Drenkow said those who developed the proposal believe it will be enough funding to cover two signs or plaques plus provide “seed money” for additional components like a panoramic display.
“Anything beyond $10,000 was going to be the responsibility of private fundraising,” he noted.
Karen Lehmann, chairwoman of the city’s historic preservation committee, called it an “excellent idea” to attach plaques to “some kind of salvage” from the bridge.
In other business, the council:
- Passed the third and final reading of an ordinance creating a human equity and diversity commission. Mayor Adam Hoffman said he has already received some applications in anticipation of the commission forming. He intends to fill the seats on the commission and get it functioning as soon as there is a large enough pool of candidates.
- Affirmed a previous resolution requiring face masks be worn in city-owned buildings. Council member Matthew Schneider voted against the resolution.
- Approved the appointment of council member Tim Kangas as mayor pro tempore. The designation allows him to carry out certain duties and responsibilities of the mayor, including presiding over council meetings.